Matuas in West Bengal celebrate as PM Modi to visit their ancestral place in Bangladesh

Thakurnagar: Matuas rejoice at Thakurnagar at Bongaon over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh as the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Matuas at their ancestral place at Orakandi in Gopalganj.
Several women of the Matua community were seen dancing and playing their traditional instrument on Friday as they think that Prime Minister’s visit to Harichandra Thakur’s ancestral place in Bangladesh would give a positive message to the Matuas and also that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can uplift the status of the Matuas.
Talking to Free Press Journal, Subrata Thakur, BJP Matua candidate for the Assembly polls and brother of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said that the visit of the Prime Minister at Matua belt will give a good impact to the BJP in the polls.
“Only the BJP will give recognition to the Matuas, Rajbongsis and the Namasudras. There are nearly three crore Matuas in West Bengal and a sizeable number of them don’t have proper identity cards to prove that they are citizens of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee despite promising several things didn’t keep her promises,” stated Subrata.
BJP Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur who is currently on a two days visit to Bangladesh with Prime Minister said that through this gesture, Modi is trying to bring forward the backward classes.
On March 27, Modi is also scheduled to visit the famous Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira, Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister’s visit to Bangladesh comes as it is celebrating its 50th Independence Day and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Notably, since the 2019 Lok Sabha election the BJP is claiming that if voted to power the saffron camp will implement CAA that will give the Matuas citizenship of the country. While releasing the party’s election manifesto Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if voted to power the BJP in their first cabinet meeting will implement CAA.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again stated that the Matuas are already the citizen of India and implementing CAA separately will not add anything new for the Matuas.
Matuas who are three crores in population is considered to be one of the most important deciding factors for the polls.
It is pertinent to mention that Matuas said to be very close to the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and a major political force behind brining TMC to power in 2011, had shown their discontent towards the chief minister and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these refugees, particularly the ‘Matuas’ helped the BJP to secure nine to 10 seats out of 18 constituencies that the party won.
According to poll analysts one of the deciding factors of the election in the Matua belt as Matuas have the say over 74 out of 294 constituencies.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)