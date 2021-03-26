Matuas in West Bengal celebrate as PM Modi to visit their ancestral place in Bangladesh

Thakurnagar: Matuas rejoice at Thakurnagar at Bongaon over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh as the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Matuas at their ancestral place at Orakandi in Gopalganj.

Several women of the Matua community were seen dancing and playing their traditional instrument on Friday as they think that Prime Minister’s visit to Harichandra Thakur’s ancestral place in Bangladesh would give a positive message to the Matuas and also that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can uplift the status of the Matuas.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Subrata Thakur, BJP Matua candidate for the Assembly polls and brother of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said that the visit of the Prime Minister at Matua belt will give a good impact to the BJP in the polls.