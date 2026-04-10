Mathura Boat Tragedy: 10 Dead As Tourist Steamer Overturns In Yamuna River

ANI

Mathura: At least ten tourists, including six women, died after a steamer carrying around 30 people capsized in the Yamuna river in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon. The victims were part of a tourist group from Punjab, officials said.

Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed that nine people lost their lives in the incident. More than 10 passengers are still reported missing, raising concerns that the death toll may increase.

The incident took place around 2:45 pm near Kesi Ghat, about 2.5 km from the Banke Bihari temple.

Teams of SDRF and NDRF rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. Around 50 local divers also joined the effort. A diver identified as Gulab said nearly 15 people had been pulled out of the river, with several in critical condition.

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Eyewitnesses said strong winds destabilised the steamer midstream. Manohar Lal, a tourist from Jagraon in Ludhiana, said the vessel began swaying due to high wind speed and lost control. It then collided with a pontoon bridge and overturned.

According to weather service Skymet, wind speed in Vrindavan was around 31 km per hour at the time of the incident, which contributed to rough conditions in the river.

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Officials said the group was part of a larger contingent of around 150 tourists visiting from Punjab. Preliminary findings indicate the vessel was privately operated. Authorities are also searching for another boat reported missing in the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a statement, he said the incident was deeply distressing and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to ensure immediate rescue efforts and proper medical treatment for the injured.