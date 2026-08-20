'Mathey Par Uske Bade Bade Hole Hain': Journo Pragya Mishra Mourns Sister's Killing By 'Pyscho' Husband | PTI & X @PragyaLive

Journalist and YouTuber Pragya Mishra on Thursday, August 20, shared a detailed and emotional account of the killing of her sister, Divya Mishra, who was shot dead outside her workplace in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. In a post on X, Pragya described the sequence of events and said that Divya’s estranged husband, Manas Vajpayee, followed her to the ICICI Bank branch and opened fire.

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In her post, Pragya mentioned that Divya was working as a Deputy Manager at ICICI Bank in Gomti Nagar and had been living separately from her husband due to his alleged psychotic behaviour. She said Divya had gone to work as usual at around 9 am on Thursday and completed her routine duties before stepping out with a colleague to collect a cheque.

Pragya said that Vajpayee, who was carrying two revolvers, followed Divya in an autorickshaw and waited for her to return to the bank.

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She claimed that when Divya reached the bank, Vajpayee fired the first shot at her near the entrance. He then attacked her repeatedly with the butt of the revolver, striking her on the face and head. Pragya said people present nearby fled the spot in fear. Vajpayee then took out a second revolver and fired again.

Pragya described the injuries suffered by her sister as severe, saying she had sustained extensive wounds to her forehead.

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“Divya, it's hard to believe that you're no longer here,” Pragya wrote in her emotional post, expressing disbelief over her sister’s death.

She also spoke about the impact of the tragedy on their mother, saying that her mother’s phone kept ringing and that she did not have the courage to tell her that Divya was gone.

Pragya further expressed regret over what she described as her sister’s innocence and recalled that they had planned to visit Purnagiri that day. Her post reflected her grief and shock over the sudden loss.