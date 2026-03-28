Massive Fire Reduces Ayodhya Yagyashala To Ashes Near Ram Temple; Horrifying Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out at the Mahalaxmi Narayan Yagyashala near Bati Baba Ashram in Rajghat, Ayodhya, sparking panic in the area. The incident occurred shortly after a nine-day Mahayagna concluded, when the premises were largely empty.

Videos circulating on social media show the blaze raging uncontrollably, engulfing the entire Yagyashala within minutes. The structure, spread over nearly an acre, was completely gutted as thick flames and smoke turned the site into ashes in a short span.

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No Casualties, Heavy Loss Reported

Despite the intensity of the fire, no casualties have been reported as devotees had already left the venue. However, the blaze is said to have caused losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

The incident site lies barely 800 metres from the Ram Temple, raising concerns due to its proximity to the prominent religious landmark.

Fire Breaks Out After Mahayagna Concludes

According to reports, the Mahayagna was held from March 20 to 28 under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. The ritual concluded with the Purnahuti around 11:30 am, after which devotees dispersed.

Officials Rush to Spot, Probe Underway

The fire reportedly broke out suddenly due to unknown reasons. Authorities reached the spot soon after being alerted. Officials, including Nikhil Tikaram Funde and Dr. Gaurav Grover, inspected the site and assessed the damage. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.