Massive Fire In Lucknow Slum Sparks Cylinder Blasts, Hundreds Of Huts Destroyed - VIDEO

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of slum huts in the Vikas Nagar Police Station area on Wednesday evening, triggering panic after multiple gas cylinder explosions were reported.

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The blaze erupted around 5:30 pm near Tedhi Pulia, close to a Maruti Suzuki showroom. Officials suspect a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. Soon after the flames spread, cooking gas cylinders stored inside the huts began exploding one after another, causing fear among residents and nearby locals.

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Fire tenders rushed to the scene and continued efforts to control the blaze. Authorities evacuated the entire area as a precautionary measure and diverted traffic on Delhi Road, resulting in heavy congestion. Power supply to surrounding areas was also cut off to prevent further accidents.

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According to officials, more than 20 explosions were reported, believed to be caused by bursting cylinders. The slum cluster, built on land belonging to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), housed over 500 huts, many of which were gutted in the fire. The flames were so intense that they were visible from nearly 10 kilometres away.

Taking note of the incident, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, directed officials to immediately reach the site and oversee rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the location to monitor the situation.

Most of the affected families are reportedly migrants from Assam who depend on waste collection for their livelihood.