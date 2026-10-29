Massive Fire Guts Shops At Goa’s Vasco Sunday Market Near Tilak Maidan, CM Pramod Sawant Assures Support To Affected Vendors | Video | X / ANI

Vasco: A massive fire broke out at a car accessories shop near Tilak Maidan in Goa’s Vasco city late Wednesday night, gutting several shops in the area.

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Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured support to those affected by the incident.

Following the incident, CM Sawant visited the site at Vasco Sunday Market along with MLA Daji Salkar and MLA Sankalp Amonkar to take stock of the situation.

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During his visit, he assured that the state government will extend all possible support to those affected by the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister mentioned that the entire administrative staff is actively working to bring the situation under control.

The Chief Minister further disclosed that more than 150 vendors used to set up their stalls in this market.

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"I learned about it at 11 o'clock and came here myself...the entire administrative staff is working to bring the fire under control. It has caused significant damage. More than 150 vendors used to set up their stalls in this Sunday market, and there are shops here as well. We will ensure that the government provides them with as much support as possible," he said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)