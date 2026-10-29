Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Aid From Amit Shah After Cyclone Arnab Damages Crops Across 70,000 Hectares | Video |

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Union Minister Amit Shah, briefing him on the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab across the state.

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According to an official release, during the conversation, the Chief Minister detailed the prevailing situation in the affected districts, including Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna.

Informing the Union Home Minister about preliminary loss estimates, Naidu stated that agricultural crops covering over 70,000 hectares have been inundated due to the cyclone.

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He added that horticultural crops spread across more than 10,500 hectares have also suffered heavy damage, alongside widespread destruction to residential houses, road networks, and electricity poles.

The Chief Minister apprised Shah of the extensive precautionary measures undertaken by the State Government to minimise the loss of life and property. He noted that residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas were evacuated on a priority basis and shifted to safe relief shelters.

Highlighting ongoing administrative actions, Naidu stated that preliminary damage assessment reports are being dispatched to the Central Government. He requested the immediate deployment of Central assessment teams to evaluate the cyclone-related losses on the ground.

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The Chief Minister also urged the Union Home Minister to extend necessary financial and logistical assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation, and restoration operations across all affected regions.

Earlier, CM Naidu announced financial assistance and relief measures for people affected by Cyclone Arnab and said he would visit cyclone-hit regions, likely in Konaseema and West Godavari districts, on Thursday afternoon to assess the damage.

The Chief Minister announced a series of relief measures for families whose homes had been inundated and for vulnerable occupational groups, including weavers and fishermen.

Under the announced measures, families whose houses were inundated would receive 25 kg of rice. Weavers and fishermen would receive 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram dal. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person would also be provided, according to the Chief Minister.

Naidu announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died due to the cyclone.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, Naidu said four deaths had been reported in cyclone-related incidents.

Concluding his address, Naidu said the government's objective was to provide timely services, support affected families and instil confidence among the public. He thanked residents for cooperating with the administration and following advisories issued by the authorities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)