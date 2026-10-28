Cyclone Arnab Leaves 5 Dead In Andhra Pradesh, Uproots Thousands Of Trees & Electric Poles | X

Amaravati, Oct 28: Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra coast early on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction with uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged roads, while five persons were killed in related incidents, including electrocution.

In a 6-hour landfall between 2 am and 8 am, the weather system crossed the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, bringing copious rains to many parts, especially those in the coastal districts.

According to officials, hundreds of villages in over 10 districts, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram, bore the brunt of the cyclone, with many localities receiving rainfall in excess of 200 mm, with low-lying areas getting inundated.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, detailing the damage caused by the cyclone, said five people were killed in incidents of electrocution and wall collapse.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Due to Cyclone Arnab, 5 persons trapped in a house at Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram mandal due to inundation were rescued and shifted to safe place on October 28 by Rural CI B. Lakshmana Rao, Rural SI V. Prasad Rao and police staff under the leadership of Vizianagaram DSP S. Lakshmana Murthy.Some houses in Dharmapuri village were inundated due to heavy rains in last two days due to Cyclone Arnab. On receiving information that five persons were trapped in a house, Rural police immediately informed DSP S. Lakshmana Murthy and CI B. Lakshmana Rao. Later, DSP, CI, SI and staff reached the spot. Each person trapped in the house was shifted to safe place with the help of ropes and JCB. Later, barricades were erected to prevent anyone from going into low-lying area till water recedes.(Source: Station House Officer, Vizianagaram Rural PS) — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

Standing crops, including paddy, suffered damage over thousands of hectares.

Naidu wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a visit by a central team to assess the extent of damage caused by the cyclone.

Cyclone Crosses Andhra Pradesh Coast

Earlier, the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 2 am and 8 am, before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, the weather office said.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu conducted an extensive field visit across Palakollu constituency amid heavy rain and strong winds caused by Cyclone Arnab.Since early morning, he has been visiting villages, interacting with residents and monitoring relief operations. He directed officials to clear fallen trees and electric poles, restore power supply on a war footing, and shift people living in vulnerable houses to rehabilitation centres.He also instructed officials to ensure food, drinking water and other essential facilities at relief centres, and urged people to stay indoors and venture out only when necessary.(Video: Irrigation Minister PRO) — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

"The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam near latitude 16.450 N and 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an official release.

Five Deaths Reported Across Districts

Addressing a press conference at Real Time Governance System (RTGS) in the secretariat, Naidu said one person died in Visakhapatnam when he came in contact with a live electric wire after a tree fell on it. Likewise, a woman died in Vizag Rural when an electric pole fell on her, followed by an uprooted palm tree knocking down a man in Bhimavaram. A woman died in Anakapalli due to electrocution and another perished in a wall collapse incident in Sakinetipalli.

"Despite many efforts, five people died today. We have been telling, some cooperated, some were casual and ventured out and misfortune will strike us," said Naidu.

#CycloneArnab :-NDRF says 3 killed and 31 houses damaged in Andhra.-PTI reports two people electrocuted by fallen power lines. https://t.co/We6OX0G8cI — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) October 28, 2026

According to the CM, the very severe cyclonic storm threw life out of gear in the southern state. He promised to visit the most affected districts – Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and West Godavari.

Naidu Seeks Central Assistance

Naidu said that he wrote to the Centre seeking assistance for cyclone damage and also briefed HM Shah on the intensity of the cyclone and its impact on Andhra Pradesh.

A preliminary assessment of the damage will be submitted to the Centre, followed by a comprehensive report.

Coconut Plantations And Paddy Fields Damaged

He said coconut plantations and other horticultural crops suffered damage. Nearly 50,000 trees were uprooted in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, he said.

In Konaseema district alone, 33,000 coconut trees were uprooted, said an official press release.

Thousands of acres of paddy fields were flattened due to the heavy gales and the downpour while a video of a banana farmer went viral in which he was found salvaging a bunch of bananas in his inundated plantation.

Due to rough sea conditions, a cargo ship was stranded off Antarvedi coast in the Bay of Bengal sea, according to PTI Videos.

Government Announces Cyclone Relief Measures

According to the CM, special attention was given to ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supplies and sanitation in the affected areas.

As part of relief measures, he said 25 kg of rice will be distributed to families whose houses were inundated and 50 kg rice to affected weavers and fishermen. Besides, one kilogram each of onion, cooking oil and red gram dal will be distributed to affected people.

As part of financial assistance for people who took refuge in the cyclone shelters, he said Rs 1,000 per person will be distributed and the maximum assistance would be Rs 3,000.

Further, he also announced different amounts of financial assistance to small businesses, MSMEs and other affected sections under various categories.

A decision on the relief measures will be taken at the virtual Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, he said.

Power Restoration And Recovery Efforts

Following the torrential downpour, Naidu observed that the state's average rainfall deficit had declined from 39 per cent to 27 per cent.

He said 30,000 government officials were deployed to work on cyclone relief work. Underscoring that 15,000 electric poles were uprooted, Naidu noted that power was restored in all the districts by Wednesday, except Konaseema and West Godavari.

At Bhimavaram, West Godavari district headquarters, there was no power since Tuesday night.

The CM instructed officials to clear all uprooted trees in all villages by tonight to make way for transportation.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded Across Districts

Meanwhile, rainfall exceeding 200 mm was recorded at several locations in Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts between 8.30 am on October 27 and 4 am on October 28, the IMD said.

Kannuripalem in Anakapalli recorded the highest rainfall at 261.5 mm, followed by KVBR School in Vizianagaram district at 259.74 mm and the 16th Police Battalion area in Visakhapatnam at 259.06 mm.

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According to state government officials, heavy rainfall was likely to continue on Thursday due to the cyclone's impact.

Flash Flood Warning For 13 Districts

The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.

The warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)