Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ahmedabad Industrial Area Hours After Blaze At Solitaire Tower | VIDEO

A major fire broke out on Friday in an industrial area located along Bhadaj-Santej Road in Ahmedabad, triggering concern and prompting an emergency response.

Authorities have rushed firefighting teams to the spot, though further details about the extent of damage or possible casualties are still awaited.

The latest blaze comes just hours after another major fire was reported in a commercial building elsewhere in the city.

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Earlier Fire Reported at Solitaire Tower in Makarba

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at Solitaire Tower in the Makarba area of Ahmedabad, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters responded swiftly and launched evacuation and rescue operations at the site.

Visuals from the scene showed smoke engulfing parts of the building as emergency teams worked to contain the flames.

Around 50 People Rescued, One Hospitalised

According to officials, around 50 people were safely evacuated from the building during the rescue operation.

One person was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not yet released details on the individual’s condition.

Fire Brought Under Control After Search Operation

Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said fire teams thoroughly searched the affected floors including the third, fourth, fifth, and top floors to ensure no one remained trapped inside.

“After the search, it was confirmed that no other people were stuck in the building, and the fire has now been brought under control,” he said.

Cause of Both Fires Yet to Be Determined

The cause of the Solitaire Tower fire has not yet been ascertained. Officials are also expected to investigate the industrial-area blaze on Bhadaj-Santej Road once the situation is fully brought under control.

The back-to-back fire incidents have raised fresh concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness in Ahmedabad.