Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shangrila-2 Arcade In Ahmedabad; 30 Gym-Goers Rescued Safely - VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Monday, triggering panic and prompting a large-scale rescue operation, though no casualties were reported.

The blaze erupted at Shangrila-2 Arcade located in the Shyamal Char Rasta area. According to preliminary information, the fire is believed to have started near an ATM of Kotak Mahindra Bank on the ground floor.

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Initially appearing minor, the flames quickly intensified and spread from the parking area to the upper floors of the building. The fire soon reached HR Fitness Gym, where around 25 to 30 people were present at the time. Thick smoke filled the premises, leaving several people temporarily trapped inside.

Responding swiftly, teams from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene with more than 20 fire tenders and nearly 50 personnel. Firefighters launched an intensive rescue operation and safely evacuated all those trapped inside the gym.

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After sustained efforts and continuous water spraying, the fire was brought under control. While no injuries or loss of life were reported, several vehicles parked in the basement were destroyed in the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily closed the route from Shyamal Char Rasta towards Prahladnagar to facilitate emergency operations. Police and forensic teams are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire.