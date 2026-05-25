Massive Crowd Gathers At BJP Office During Suvendu Adhikari’s Janatar Darbar | VIDEO

ANI

Kolkata: Huge crowd including elderly people on Monday had gathered outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office to share their grievances with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during the second ‘Janatar Darbar’.

The grievance-hearing initiative was started by the BJP government to hear from the public about their problems directly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since morning complaints were accepted through a registration process at the party office and after the registration the people who got selected were allowed to meet Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss their problems.

Candidates allegedly affected by recruitment irregularities by the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and members among the 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order demanded immediate induction in jobs and also stated that they and their families are suffering.

Read Also Kolkata Police Makes Surprise Visit To Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

Also Watch:

A senior citizen who has been allegedly duped by TMC and TMC supported promoter Joy Kamdar also visited the BJP office and requested that if he can get back his house which was allegedly taken by the TMC supported promoter.

The senior citizen also complained that he was kept at gunpoint while his ancestral property was getting transferred.

“My siblings also have a share in the house. I have requested that I want the roof back above my head,” said the senior citizen.