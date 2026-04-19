Massive Blast At Private Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu Leaves 23 Feared Dead | ANI

Chennai: Tragedy unfolded on Sunday in election-bound Tamil Nadu when at least 23 persons were feared killed in an explosion at a private fireworks capital in Virudhunagar district.

Reports reaching Chennai, said the accidental explosion took place in the evening at the Vanaja Fireworks unit in the Virudhunagar district in south Tamil Nadu.

“Being a Sunday many people had turned up for work. This is one of the biggest tragedy in the district,” Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran told journalists after inspecting the site of the accident, adding an announcement on offering solatium to the families of the victims would be made by the government in consultation with the Election Commission of India as the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

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Police said preliminary inquiries revealed that the actual workers present at the sheds in the fireworks factory may have far exceeded the capacity. “There should be escape routes for workers to flee in case of an accident. That was not the case in this factory and perhaps that led to an increase in the casualties,” a police officer said.

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Bodies of many of the victims were blown apart and it was a difficult task for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to collect the parts from different spots. The personnel rushed the injured to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College and put out the flames after a long battle as explosions were continued to be heard in the neighbouring sheds where chemicals were stories.