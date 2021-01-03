'Masks may never go': ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava

Even as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava seemed rightly concerned over the inoculation drive in the country.

"We don't know for how long vaccine is going to be effective, we don't know how much of the population we'll have to vaccinate to break the virus transmission. What we know is that we've been able to control the pandemic in the country by following COVID appropriate behaviour," new agency ANI quoted Dr Balram Bhargava as saying.

The ICMR chief further opined that masks, used to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, may never go. "I am of the opinion that masks will probably be the last to go & probably may never even go," he said.