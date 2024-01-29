Martyrs Day 2024: Mahatma Gandhi's Top Quotes To Share On Shaheed Diwas

Shaheed Diwas | File

The Martyrs Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed yearly on January 30 to commemorate the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Mahatma Gandhi, one of the legendary advocates of peace, was shot thrice during his evening prayer at Birla Bhavan in Delhi by Nathuram Vinayak Godse. Mahatma Gandhi was a well-known leader who advocated nonviolent civil disobedience as a significant role in the Indian independence movement against British rule. This day commemorates all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's independence and advancement. It honours Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, Shivaram Rajguru and more.

Martyrs day 2024: history & significance

Martyrs Day commemorates the courage, perseverance, and unwavering dedication of people who sacrificed their lives for the country. Martyr's Day commemorates the historical legacies of India's martyrs, ensuring that their sacrifices and accomplishments are never forgotten. Future generations can draw inspiration from this day by instilling in them the qualities of bravery, patriotism, and selfless service to the country.

Martyrs Day 2024: how is it observed in India?

The President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister gather to pay their respects at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi on the Rajghat. They pay floral tribute to the martyr. The military forces and inter-services contingent offer a salute before observing a two-minute silence. In schools and institutes across the country, many religious prayers and bhajans are sung.

Martyrs Day 2024: quotes to share

1) The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong

2) An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind

3) Be the change that you wish to see in the world

4) The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others

5) The future depends on what you do today

6) Where there is love, there is life