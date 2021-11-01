Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting on dengue situation in country today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on the dengue situation of the country in Delhi on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

Recently, several states in the country are witnessing a surge in dengue cases. Consequent to this, the health minister will chair this meeting to review the situation.

The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases. Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday last week.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.

Earlier on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that G20 needs to help increase fund availability to the World Health Organization (WHO), besides supporting ongoing multi-stakeholder mechanisms such as GAVI, CEPI, ACT-A with a specific focus on equitable and affordable access.

He said this while addressing the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' meeting through video-conferencing.

The agenda of the discussion was "concrete proposals to strengthen global health financing governance", according to a statement issued by the health ministry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of international health regulations and the need for strengthening global health governance, the minister said in his address.

Presently, several parallel proposals are being discussed in multiple forums, including the IPPPR's Global Health Threats Council, an IHR review, the need for a framework, a convention or any other instrument on pandemic management and the G20 proposal of Joint Health and Financing Task Force to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response, he added.

"While supporting the present proposal for Joint Health and Financing Task Force, India proposes that the centrality of the WHO needs to be maintained in the health arena," Mandaviya said.

India also proposes that while multiple entities with overlapping mandates are delving on the issue of pandemic preparedness and response, a clearly defined complementarity of all such initiatives being seamlessly woven to create a global health emergency management architecture is the need of the hour.

There is also a need to synchronise these multilateral initiatives amongst the member states in accordance with their local context at the national level, the minister said.

