Mansukh Mandaviya Birthday: PM Modi, CMs of various states & other leaders wish Health Minister on his special day |

Mansukh Mandaviya is celebrating his 51st birthday on June 1, 2023. On this special day, several politicians including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Union Minister and extended their warm wishes towards him. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared birthday wishes and acknowledged his contributions towards healthcare and health infrastructure of the country.

PM Modi wished good health to Health Minister Mandaviya

"Birthday wishes to Health Minister @mansukhmandviya Ji. He is making innumerable efforts to improve India’s health infrastructure and ensuring that the poor have top quality and affordable healthcare. Praying for his long and healthy life (sic)," PM Modi tweeted.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath praises Mandaviya in birthday greeting

CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter on Thursday to extend birthday wishes to Mandaviya. During the same, he called the minister a "hard working, conscientious and energetic politician." Later, he sought divine blessings for him on the special day.

Tripura CM seeks blessings of Maa Tripura Sundari for Mandaviya

"Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Ji. The divine blessings of Maa Tripura Sundari always be with you," Chief Minister of Tripura Prof (Dr) Manik Saha tweeted on Thursday.

Chief Minister of Assam prayers for Mandaviya's long life

Similar to Saha, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared an image from their past meeting to wish the Health Minister. "Heartiest birthday wishes to our dynamic Hon’ble Union Minister Dr @mansukhmandviya ji His proactive approach towards tackling health challenges has been inspirational. Assam has greatly benefitted from his special focus. Prayers for his long & healthy life," he tweeted.

Uttarakhand CM seeks blessings from Lord of Kedarnath

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares birthday wishes

Wishes from Pralhad Joshi, Nitin Gadkari & others

