Mann Rejects Beadbi Video Claims, Says Opposition Resorting To Smear Campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed a viral video allegedly linking him to an incident of disrespect towards the Sikh Gurus, describing the clip as fabricated and accusing political opponents of attempting to malign him on religious grounds.

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Mann rejects viral video claim

Addressing a press conference, Mann said the opposition had failed to challenge his government politically and was therefore resorting to misinformation campaigns to damage his public image. “They cannot compete with us politically because they have been reduced to zero at the grassroots level. That is why efforts are being made every day to defame me religiously,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that his government had undertaken several significant initiatives for Punjab’s social, economic and religious welfare, claiming that previous administrations had not matched these efforts. He cited measures such as legislation related to sacrilege cases, tax exemptions for vehicles carrying religious scriptures, a special session of the Punjab Assembly at Sri Anandpur Sahib and the granting of special status to three holy cities.

Mann alleged that opposition parties were collectively trying to circulate a fake video to create resentment against him among the public. “Their objective is to make people hate me by spreading fabricated content, but they will not succeed,” he said.

Response to boycott calls

Responding to questions about posters calling for his social boycott, the chief minister said he respected directives issued by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) but questioned why similar actions were not taken against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. Mann remarked that those who had publicly supported Badal in the past had not faced comparable treatment.

He also reiterated his respect for the Akal Takht, saying he had already appeared before it in connection with the controversy and would do so again if summoned. “I cannot challenge the Akal Takht, nor do I have the standing to do so,” he said.

Calls for forensic examination

Maintaining that the viral video did not feature him, Mann invited authorities to subject the footage to any form of examination or forensic scrutiny. During the press conference, he presented another video that he claimed showed an individual purchasing a mask resembling his face. According to Mann, that person is currently in Canada, while he himself has not visited the country since 2016, suggesting that the resemblance may have been used to create misleading content.