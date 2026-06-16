'Religion Is Being Exploited': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 'Video Isn't Mine’ After Being Declared 'Anti-Guru' By Akal Takht

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Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday broke his silence a day after Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj pronounced him “Guru Dokhi” and “Panth Virodhi” in connection with a controversial viral video.

He said that he is not the person seen in the clip and added that he was astonished that individuals holding such exalted religious offices were engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters, spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame him.

Mann rejects allegations

"When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me. Yet, I am astonished that individuals holding such exalted religious offices are engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters, spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame me," he said in a video statement.

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"Religion is being exploited... While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there."

Mann rejects Akal Takht verdict

He further said, "Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong," he added.

Clergy level serious allegations

The CM's response came after the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday declared him ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’, accusing him of lying regarding an objectionable video.

Video controversy at centre

For the unversed, the controversy stems from a video in which a person resembling Mann was allegedly seen sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh Gurus. While the Chief Minister had earlier claimed the video was AI-generated, the Akal Takht said forensic examinations by two laboratories found the footage to be authentic.