Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about eradicating 'Kala-Azar'; What is it & What are its symptoms?

Kala-Azar | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in his monthly flagship radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighted the achievements made by the country in eradicating various diseases like smallpox and polio.

“We have eradicated diseases like smallpox, polio and guinea worm in India. The next disease that will be eradicated soon is Kala-Azar," the Prime Minister said.

Shedding light on Kalazar, the PM further said, "These parasites are transmitted to humans by bite of an infected sandfly. Kala-Azar patients get fever for months and suffer from anaemia, weakness and loss of weight."

What is Kala-Azar?

Kalazar is a tropical infectious disease caused by the protozoan parasite Leishmania. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected sand flies. The disease is most commonly found in parts of Asia, Africa, and South America, but it can occur in other parts of the world as well.

Symptoms of Kala-Azar

The symptoms of kalazar can vary depending on the type of Leishmania species involved and the location of the infection in the body. Some common symptoms of kalazar include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Enlarged spleen and liver

Anemia (low red blood cell count)

Skin lesions or sores, especially on the face and arms

Mouth and throat ulcers

Nasal congestion and discharge

Difficulty breathing

