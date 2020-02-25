Former PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad to skip Trump dinner

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad have chosen to skip the dinner invitation extended by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of visiting Donald Trump. The dinner will take place on Tuesday evening.
While Singh had earlier accepted the invite, he expressed his inability to attend on Monday. Sources close to Singh said he has conveyed his regret to the President's office.
The opposition Congress is peeved at the government's move to not allow its top leaders a meeting with the visiting US president, as has been the tradition.
Sources close to Azad said since no invitation has been extended to the chairman of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi, it would not be appropriate for him to attend the function.
