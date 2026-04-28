Manish Sisodia Joins Arvind Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha', To Boycott Hearing Before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that he will no longer pursue his case related to the excise policy matter in the courtroom of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, according to an India TV report.

He made this communication through a letter. This development comes shortly after party chief Arvind Kejriwal took a similar stand.

In his letter, Sisodia said that he does not wish to continue appearing or pressing his matter before that particular bench. This move effectively means he is stepping back from proceedings in that court.

According to his letter, Justice Sharma's repeated public attendance at Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP) events, her children's professional engagement with a Central Government panel and the appearance of their closeness with government law officers appearing against him trouble him a lot, reported Bar and Bench.

“With the utmost respect and regard, I have written a letter to the Honorable Justice Swarnkanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, requesting that, under the present circumstances, my conscience does not permit me to participate further in the proceedings of this case before her,” he posted on X.

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He further said, “For me, this is not a question of any particular individual, but rather of the trust upon which the justice system is built, that justice must not only be fair, but must also appear to be fair to every citizen.”

He also clarified that his faith in the judiciary and the Constitution remains completely unshaken. However, he said that when serious doubts linger in the mind, mere formal participation is not right for him.

“Therefore, I am left with no path but Satyagraha,” he said in conclusion of the long caption posted.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and other accused in the excise policy case had earlier sought recusal of Justice Sharma from the case.