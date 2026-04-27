AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Delhi HC Judge, Refuses To Appear In Excise Case; Cites Loss Of Faith, Opts For 'Satyagraha' | X

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying he will not appear in the excise case personally or through a lawyer before her, the party said on Monday.

"My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta has been broken. Therefore, I have decided to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

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He further said he has made the decision by listening to the voice of his conscience.

The former Delhi chief minister added that he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against Justice Sharma's decision.

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