Manipur Video: Family Of Victims Share Emotional Embrace With Swati Maliwal, Thank DCW Chief For Visiting (WATCH)

Delhi Commission For Women (DWC) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday (July 25) met the family members of the victim of May 4 viral video which brought to light the plight of Kuki women paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district after violence broke out in the state between the Kuki and Meitei groups in the state. "Met the family of the daughters who were victims of brutality in Manipur…their tears will not let them sleep for a long time. Till now no one has come to meet her," said Swati Maliwal as she shared an emotional embrace with the victim, who broke down narrating the ordeal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The family expressed its gratitude to the DCW chief and thanked Maliwal for meeting them under difficult circumstances.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I met the families of the two daughters of Manipur who were brutalised. A girl's husband protected the borders of the country while being a soldier. He told me that till now no one has come to meet him, I am the first one to reach him. Met the mother of the other girl as well. When I can reach here without security then why hasn't the CM or the rest of the administration come till now?" said Swati Maliwal in her tweet, after meeting the family of victims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Denied permission but still went ahead with her visit

Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had alleged on Saturday that she was denied permission by the Manipur government to visit the violence hit state and that she was being prevented from speaking to survivors of sexual assault in the video of Kuki women paraded naked by a mob in Kangpokpi district on May 4.

"After telling me I can come to Manipur, 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗨 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲. This is shocking and absurd. Why can’t I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me???," tweeted Swati Maliwal. However, on Sunday morning (July 23), the DCW chief tweeted saying that she would be flying to Imphal despite denied permission and that she has "sought time from Manipur CM."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the DCW chief went ahead with her visit and met the family members of victims on Tuesday (July 25). She also met the women living in relief camps. "Meeting Manipur Governor at 3PM in Imphal today. Was able to interact with hundreds of women living in relief camps in the last 2 days. Will apprise her of the situation on ground," Maliwal tweeted.