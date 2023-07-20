'Manipur CM Should Allow My Visit To Meet The Survivors,' Says DCW Swati Maliwal On Kuki Women Video

DCW chief Swati Maliwal | ANI

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, condemning the viral video showing two Kuki women paraded naked in a May 4 video in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, questioned the "silence" of the Central government on Manipur violence. The DCW chief also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not spoken on the incident or visited Manipur even once after violence broke out in the state on May 3. "Manipur CM to allow my visit to meet the survivors, their families and other girls and women. Want to submit a fact finding report to the Govt regarding sexual crimes against women so that action is taken at the earliest," said the DCW chief in her tweet.

Swati Maliwal made three demands to the government, asking for quick arrest of the culprits in the case and said that she wants to submit a fact-finding report after meeting the victims in the video and talking to girls and women in Manipur as more such cases of atrocities could have taken place in the violence-hit state.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, in a press conference said, "Today we are feeling ashamed. Politics should not be done on this (Manipur viral video) but where are PM, Home Minister and what are they doing? I want to ask why the PM is silent. He said that we are preparing a roadmap for Manipur. You are visiting several countries and saying that everything is fine in India. We want to ask whether you will ask your CM to resign or not."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, speaking on the disturbing video said, "Yesterday, video of a heinous crime with two women came from Manipur before the country... Such an incident puts the country to shame...As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House...Women & Child Welfare Development Minister Smriti Irani never spoke on this but now when there is pressure on her, she says she spoke with the CM...The most incompetent minister of the country should resign. This will be the first issue at the Parliament today..."

The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out. However, the May 4 video showing sexual violence and humiliation of the Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi has sent shockwaves across the country.