Manipur Violence: Teen, Policeman Among 4 Killed In Fresh Firing Incidents

Fresh violence in Manipur | PTI

Manipur: In the past 24 hours, at least four individuals, including a policeman and a teenage boy, have been shot dead in separate incidents in the border areas between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur. Additional casualties and injuries were reported, raising concerns about the escalating violence, killings and arson that have plagued these regions for the past two months.

Sensitive Area and Buffer Zone

Reports quoting Army sources reveal that the Kangvai area in the Bishnupur district has long been a sensitive zone due to its proximity to both communities. To prevent the situation from worsening, security forces have established a 'Buffer Zone' and deployed personnel.

However, troublemakers from both sides often manage to infiltrate through hillside and valley villages, engaging in gunfire exchanges. The recent clashes involved mobs from outside the area who disregarded the pleas of locals to disperse.

Response by Security Forces

A senior security official involved in the ground operations explained that mobs from both sides attempted to set houses on fire, but security forces responded in a coordinated manner and prevented the destruction.

However, miscreants from both communities fired at each other from a distance, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries in Kangvai, Songdo, and Awang Lekhai villages. While the firing subsided during the early hours, mobs in the valley continued to hinder the reinforcement of security forces.

Efforts to Restore Peace

Senior officers from the security forces have been tirelessly working to restore peace in the region by engaging with both communities. However, emotions remain high, and intermittent firing has continued, although the situation is reported as tense but under control.

The Manipur police control room released a statement acknowledging the sporadic incidents of firing and the gathering of unruly mobs, which have triggered tension and chaos in some places over the past 24 hours.

Government Action and Seizures

In response to the escalating violence, a combined team of Manipur police and Central security forces demolished 18 illegal bunkers set up by miscreants and militants in various districts. Additionally, 50 illegal bunkers were razed within the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies seized five sophisticated arms, 74 rounds of ammunition, and five highly explosive hand grenades in the Imphal East district. The police have also established 126 checkpoints throughout Manipur and detained 270 individuals for violating the law in different districts.