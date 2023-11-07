Manipur Violence: 'Situation In State Improving,' Says DG Assam Rifles; Praises Security Forces' Role In Restoring Peace

The situation in Manipur appears to be under control, as confirmed by the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force responsible for maintaining security along the India-Myanmar border and addressing security concerns in the North East region of India. The Assam Rifles also mentioned that many false videos were circulated regarding the incident in Manipur, leading to misunderstandings, but the situation is now improving.

Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, the Director General of Assam Rifles, provided reassurance to the media delegation from Maharashtra that the situation in Manipur is gradually improving. He mentioned that the day curfew has been relaxed in many parts of Manipur, and in some areas, there is no curfew in place. However, he did not provide information regarding the restoration of internet services in the state.

Manipur Heads Towards Normalcy

The gradual relaxation of curfews indicates that authorities are working to restore normalcy in Manipur, which is a positive development. The absence of information on internet service restoration might be due to security concerns or the need for a phased approach to ensure stability in the region. It's essential for such measures to be carefully implemented to maintain peace and order in the area.

The Assam Rifles plays a crucial role in safeguarding the 1,643 km-long borders between India and Myanmar, which involves preventing infiltration and addressing security challenges in the North East states of India. While infiltration is not a significant issue in most of North East India, it remains a problem to some extent in Manipur, Nagaland, and South Arunachal. The Assam Rifles claims to have the capability to handle such situations effectively.

Challenges Faced On The Border

One of the challenges the Assam Rifles faces is curbing trafficking across the India-Myanmar border. This border is relatively open, and the presence of tribal communities on both sides facilitates trade but also smuggling, including synthetic drugs. The Assam Rifles is working on addressing this issue and has been in discussions with the Myanmar government, although the expected response from Myanmar has not yet been received.

During the visit to the region, media representatives also had an opportunity to meet the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, who suggested exploring various places in Meghalaya to learn about the local culture and heritage.