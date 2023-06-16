Manipur Violence: After Nemcha Kipgen, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh's House Set On Fire In Imphal |

Manipur: In an unfortunate incident, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh's house was set on fire in Manipur's Imphal. The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday. Earlier this week, State minister and BJP leader Nemcha Kipgen's house was also set on fire by miscreants.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.