Manipur Violence: At Least 9 Killed, Another 25 Injured In Imphal's Khamelock Village In Fresh Firing Incident

Manipur violence | FPJ

At least nine villagers were killed and 25 others injured when suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district and fired indiscriminately, police said on Wednesday. According to local reports citing sources from Army, the death toll was put at 11.

A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the Khamelock village late on Tuesday night and fired on the villagers from automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 25 others.

Injured Individuals Were Taken To The Hospital

The victims were either sleeping or just finished their dinner when the extremists rained bullets from their sophisticated arms. The injured were immediately taken to various hospitals.

The death toll is likely to increase as the condition of several of the wounded is stated to be critical.

Similar Firing Incident Reported Last Week

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a village in Manipur on June 9 when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said.

The incident took place in Khoken village on the border of Kangpoki and Imphal West districts. The assailants and the victims belonged to different communities, and the former are believed to be Meitei.

Search Operation Launched By Security Forces

Security forces on a routine patrol of the village intervened when they heard the sound of gunfire. The bodies were recovered by Assam Rifles. Later, a combined team of the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and the Army conducted a search operation.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. The ethnic clashes have claimed over 100 lives until now.