Manipur Video: ‘Clip Made Viral By God, Action Should Have Been Taken Much Earlier’, Says Kargil Veteran

Manipur has been reeling under violence since past three months. A video of two women in which they were sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob shook the nation. The incident occurred in Thoubal on May 4 on the second day of violence that broke out after clashes between two tribes. The husband of one of the Manipur incident survivors, who is a Kargil war veteran filed a zero FIR at Kangpokpi's Saikul police station. But action was taken only after the video went viral in July.
War veteran recounts horror
The Kargil war veteran narrating the ordeal to Indian Express said that "God wanted the truth to come out so it must have made the video of the sexual assault go viral." He also said that "action must have been taken much earlier but no one was ready to believe what happened until the video went viral. Also, the police and Government did not even talked to us until then."
"This place has become more dangerous that the battlefield"
The retired Army veteran, who served the nation during Kargil war, earlier said that his own place has become more dangerous that the battlefield. He also said that he was able to protect his country during war but was not able to save his wife from being humiliated. The ordeal went on for around two to three hours in Thoubal, said the war veteran. Around four persons have been arrested in connection with the case. has transferred the case to CBI.