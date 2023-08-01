Manipur: Mob Locks Police Station In Thoubal To Protest Against OC's Suspension After Naked Parade Video

Manipur police on Tuesday increased the presence of central forces as a response to a large crowd that besieged a police station in Thoubal district, Deccan Herald reported. The protesters were voicing their opposition to the suspension of the officer-in-charge, who was allegedly unable to control a mob that had publicly humiliated two Kuki women on May 4.

Crowd locks police station

On Monday afternoon, a sizable gathering, primarily consisting of Meitei women, congregated in front of Nongpok Sekmai police station situated in the Meitei-dominated Thoubal district. Their gathering was prompted by the news of the suspension of the OC, K Premkumar Mangang, who is also from the Meitei community. The crowd took further action by placing sand-filled bags in front of the police station to obstruct access before senior police officers quickly responded to the scene, DH reported citing sources.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, the report said.

The crowd contended that the OC's suspension should be revoked, reasoning that it was beyond his control to manage the mob at a time of total breakdown of law and order on May 3 and 4 in the district. They demanded that if the OC could be suspended for this reason, then all 60 MLAs should also resign, taking moral responsibility for their inability to uphold law and order. The crowd issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the district police, urging them to cancel the OC's suspension order.

Disturbing Manipur video sparked outrage

On June 20, a video went viral on social media, capturing the disturbing incident of two Kuki women being publicly paraded naked by a Meitei mob on May 4. The Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced on June 21 that a zero FIR had been filed at Saikul police station on May 18 and later transferred to Nongpok Sekmai police station on June 21, just a day after the video came to light.

The video not only sparked nationwide outrage but also prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence. He asserted that the full force of the law would be used to ensure justice for the two women and their families.

The Centre later transferred the case to the CBI.

