Manipur Suspends Internet In 5 Districts After Attack On 2 Children

Manipur Suspends Internet In 5 Districts After Attack On Two Children |

Imphal: Internet services were suspended in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation, amid concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread misinformation, hate speech, and provocative content.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in 5 (five) districts of Manipur viz, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, there exists apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur," the order said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate preventive measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc," the order added.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic and violent incident in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area. Suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

The attack sparked widespread anger among local residents. In protest, demonstrators set fire to at least three trucks and blocked the Imphal-Tidim Road at several points, disrupting traffic and heightening tensions in the region.

Adding to the concern, an unexploded rocket launcher was discovered near the site of the attack. Bomb disposal experts were deployed and are working to safely defuse the device.

In a Facebook post, Singh strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a "heinous act of violence" and terming it an act of terrorism. The attack reportedly took place around 1:05 AM while a mother and her two minor children were asleep in their home.

He paid tribute to the victims--a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl--and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family. Singh said such inhuman acts have no place in society and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"I strongly condemn the brutal attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Under my Constituency, allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists. The incident occurred around 1:05 AM, when a mother and her two minor children were asleep together in their bedroom. This heinous act of violence is nothing less than an act of terrorism. I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost--a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl--taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," the letter said.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said he was deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives and described the attack as a horrific act against civilians, especially children.

He emphasized the need for stronger ground-level vigilance and timely intervention to prevent such incidents, adding that authorities must ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and that civilian safety is reinforced.

"Deeply pained by the tragic attack in Moirang Tronglaobi that took the lives of two innocent children. Such a horrific act against civilians, especially young lives, is beyond condemnable. While efforts may be ongoing, such occurrences underline the need for more effective ground-level vigilance and timely intervention. I believe the authorities are at the job to bring the perpetrators to justice, and reinforce measures to safeguard civilians. While we navigate through this tragic times, always remember who provoked when the entire state was working towards peace," Biren Singh wrote on 'X'.