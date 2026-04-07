'Proud Moment For India': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Scientists & Engineers As Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Attains Criticality in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed a landmark achievement in India’s nuclear programme, congratulating the nation’s scientists and engineers after the indigenously designed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu attained criticality.

This milestone marks India’s decisive entry into the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme, advancing the country’s self-reliant journey towards harnessing its vast thorium reserves.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi described the event as a 'defining step' in India’s civil nuclear journey. He wrote, "Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme. The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality."

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The 500 MWe PFBR, developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited) in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), is India’s first indigenous fast breeder reactor. It uses mixed oxide (MOX) fuel and liquid sodium as coolant, and is capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, a key feature of breeder technology.

Calling the achievement a 'proud moment for India,' the Prime Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the country’s scientists and engineers. He highlighted how the reactor "reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise."

Modi added that this success is a decisive step towards the third stage of the nuclear programme, which aims to utilise India’s abundant thorium reserves for long-term energy security.

The PFBR’s attainment of criticality, the point at which a sustained nuclear chain reaction begins ,is a major technical accomplishment after years of development and testing. It positions India among a select group of nations with operational fast breeder reactor technology.

Boost for India’s energy future

The development of the PFBR advances India’s three-stage nuclear programme, originally envisioned by Dr. Homi Bhabha. The first stage uses pressurised heavy water reactors, the second employs fast breeder reactors to multiply fissile material, and the third will focus on thorium-based reactors.

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Officials noted that this milestone will help reduce dependence on imported uranium, recycle spent fuel more efficiently, and minimise nuclear waste. It aligns with India’s broader goals of clean energy transition and energy self-reliance under the vision of *Aatmanirbhar Bharat* and *Viksit Bharat*.

The Kalpakkam facility, located about 80 km from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, has long been a hub of India’s nuclear research. Prime Minister Modi had previously visited the site, underscoring the strategic importance of the project.

Prime Minister Modi specifically congratulated the dedicated teams at BHAVINI, IGCAR, and other institutions involved in the project. His message emphasised national pride in indigenous technology and the spirit of innovation driving India’s scientific progress.