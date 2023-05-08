Manipur quiet for last 2 days, Centre tells SC | Representative image

New Delhi: While recording the statement of the Union Government that no violence has taken place in the State of Manipur during the last two days and that normalcy is returning to the state, the Supreme Court on Monday asked it to ensure due arrangements in the relief camps in terms of food and medicines and rehabilitate the displaced persons and protect the places of worship. The next date of hearing is on May 17.



Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union Government, told the Court that 52 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and 105 columns of Army/Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches conducted in the disturbed areas.

Situation under control since last two days

He said a senior police officer has been appointed by the government as the security advisor while a senior IAS officer was repatriated from the Central deputation to the state as its chief secretary.



As a result of these measures, no violence has been reported in the State for last two days and situation is returning to normalcy, SG said. Curfew was relaxed on Monday for 4 hours and for a few hours on Sunday.



A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala was considering two petitions - one, a petition filed by Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi seeking SIT probe into the violence and relief for the victims; two, another petition filed by Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the direction of the Manipur High Court to forward a recommendation to the Centre to include Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. The issue of ST status to Meitei triggered the riots in the state last week.



As regards the High Court order relating to ST status of Meitei, SG said that the State Government is taking appropriate action before competent forum.

