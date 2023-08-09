Manipur Police Vs Assam Rifles: ‘Fabricated Attempts To Malign Image', Says Indian Army

Forces deployed in Manipur | ANI

Manipur: The personnel of Assam Rifles who were stationed in Manipur's Bishnupur were withdrawn on Tuesday (August 8). The decision to withdraw the forces was taken after fresh cases of violence were reported in the area. The Assam Rifles personnel were replaced by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police.

Assam Rifles replaced

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun issued the notification for the replacement of Assam Rifles from the violence-hit region. The decision was taken after several groups of women in Manipur launched demonstrations against the paramilitary troops. The protesting women blocked the roads and protested against the paramilitary force. Around 160 people have lost their lives and hundreds of people have been reported injured after the violence that broke out due to clashes between two ethnic groups in the valley.

Spear Corps comes out in support

The Spear Corps wing of the Indian Army came in support of the Assam Rifles. In a tweet, the Spear Corps said that "Continue to be fair to all and fear none." It further said that "Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated & failed attempts to question the role, intent and integrity of the Central Security Forces, especially Assam Rifles, working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in Manipur from 03 May onwards. It needs to be understood that due to the complex nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur, occasional differences at tactical level do occur between various security forces."

Attempt to malign image

The Spear Corps also said that "However, all such misunderstandings at the functional level are immediately addressed through the joint mechanism to synergize the efforts for restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur. Two instances have emerged over the past 24 hours aimed at maligning Assam Rifles. While in first case, the Assam Rifles Battalion has acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the Unified Headquarters of strict enforcement of Buffer Zone guidelines towards the aim of preventing violence between the two communities, the second case of Assam Rifles being moved out of an area is not even related to them."

"An Infantry Battalion of the Army is deployed in the area (ever since the crisis erupted in May) from where the narrative of Assam Rifles being moved out has been made. Indian Army & Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur that we will continue to remain firm and resolute in our actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence in an already volatile atmosphere," said the Spear Corps in its tweet.

