Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East

Representational Image

Guwahati, October 23: Manipur police arrested six militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party in Imphal East. The operation is expected to disrupt the group's activities significantly.

Police in Manipur's Imphal East district dismantled a major extortion operation with the arrest of six members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on Tuesday.

The arrests, made in the Porompat area, included key operatives ranging in age from 20 to 53 years. Police identified the suspects as Oinam Abung Meitei, Leimapokpam Hari Meitei, Yaikhom Lukhoi Singh, Oinam Bijen Meitei, Athokpam Inaobi Devi, and Moirangthem Ichan Devi.

During the operation, police seized nearly Rs 3.89 lakh in cash, three vehicles including one car and two motorcycles, and multiple mobile phones. Officials also recovered identification documents and other personal items from the suspects.

According to police sources, the group had been running an extensive extortion network targeting private businesses, government offices, and civilians in the region. The suspects were allegedly involved in illegal arms dealings as well.