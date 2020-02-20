Manipur-Myanmar bus service from April 7 will operate three times a week

Elaborating the plan, the state chief minister informed the members of the House that the bus service will operate three times a week. Later, based on the demand from passengers, it may be turned into a daily bus service.

“On April 7, the bus service to Imphal would be flagged off from Mandalay in Myanmar and another bus service to Mandalay would be flagged off from Imphal on the next day,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, adding:

A Mandalay-based local bus company, Shwe Mandalar Express Company Limited would manage the service from Mandalay whereas in India, Seven Sister Holidays Company Limited will operate from Imphal.

Expressing happiness over the development, N Biren Singh also said that the bus service will definitely strengthen the relationship between both the countries.

Some of the important sectors like tourism, health, etc., will be strengthened with the launching of the bus service. This will also improve people-to-people direct contact between both the countries.