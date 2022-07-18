Manipur Governor La. Ganesan given additional charge of West Bengal

Photo Credit: Twitter/@LaGanesan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, he has appointed Manipur Governor La. Ganesan to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made," read a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar will be NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election. He will file his nomination papers tomorrow (July 18) at 12 pm, reported news agency ANI.

Congratulating Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," PM Modi wrote.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Opposition today announced senior Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva as its candidate for the vice presidential election.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.