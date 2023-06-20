 Manipur: Congress, Other Opposition Parties Write Letter To PM Modi, Appeal For Intervention Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence
The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted over a month ago, have tragically claimed the lives of over 100 individuals.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties in Manipur, has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern over the persisting ethnic violence in the state.

The initial wave of clashes occurred on May 3, following the organisation of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts as a response to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Manipur's population comprises Meiteis, who represent approximately 53 percent and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, and Nagas and Kukis, who constitute about 40 percent and predominantly reside in the hill districts.

article-image
