Manipur High Court Directs State Authorities To Provide Limited Internet Access To Public Amid Unrest

Manipur violence | FPJ

The Manipur High Court, in their interim order on Friday, directed the state authorities to provide limited internet services in the areas under their control. The court will be hearing the case next on June 23. The HC's direction came after consideration of the hardships faced by public, espeically in regard with ongoing admission process.

In their order, the court noted that taking into consideration the public's hardships due to suspension of internet connection, the state authorities have been directed to provide limited service to public in places under control of state authorities, stated a report in NDTV.

Court to Service Providers

The court told service providers like Vodafone Idea, Jio, BSNL and Airtel to file short afidavit explaining if it is feasible to provide limited services to public by blocking social media website and safeguarding the concern of state government.

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday while hearing bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services. However, detailed order was made availble only today, stated the report.

Ethnic Violence In Manipur

Ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 afrer a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised to protest against Meitie community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The ethnic violence has caused over 100 deaths.

The Internet has been banned in the northeastern state since May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meities following a HC order granting Scheduled Tribe status to Meities.