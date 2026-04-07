Manipur: Bomb Attack By Suspected Kuki Militants In Bishnupur Kills 2 Toddlers, Injures Mother | Representational Image

Imphal: In a fresh escalation of violence, suspected Kuki militants on Tuesday launched a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, killing two toddlers while injuring their mother, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb fired by suspected militants fell at a civilian house at Moirang Tronglaobi, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl.

All three were sleeping in their bedroom when the bomb exploded in the house.

Low-lying Moirang Tronglaobi is located close to hill areas of Churachandpur and has witnessed consistent gun firing at the height of ethnic conflict in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Th Shanti Singh has strongly condemned the "brutal attack" at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, "allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists".

"This heinous act is nothing less than an act of terrorism. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost — a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl — taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief," the MLA said.

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