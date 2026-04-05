Students Rally Against Bomb Blast At Manipur University, Demand Safety & Educational Freedom | Representational Image

Imphal: Students of the Manipur University held a demonstration on Sunday, protesting the bomb blast on the campus.

The blast happened at the gate of the teachers' quarter on the campus in the Canchipur area around 7.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Five teachers live in the quarter, they said, adding that no one was injured in the explosion.

The students demonstrated with placards that read, "Give us educational freedom, uphold the law, we condemn the blast."

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