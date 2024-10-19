 Manipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Write To PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Write To PM Modi

Manipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Write To PM Modi

The MLAs expressed deep concern over the government's apparent failure to restore peace and normalcy in the conflict-ridden state. They warned of increasing pressure from constituents, who are urging their representatives to resign if a swift solution is not found.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
Manipur CM N Biren Singh | File

Guwahati, October 18: Nineteen BJP MLAs in trouble torn Manipur submitted a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the removal of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

According to local media reports, the signatories include Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyavrat Singh and ministers Thongam Vishwajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

This move follows a key meeting in Delhi on Tuesday that brought together Meitei, Kuki, and Naga MLAs. According to sources, five ruling party MLAs hand-delivered the letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The MLAs expressed deep concern over the government's apparent failure to restore peace and normalcy in the conflict-ridden state. They warned of increasing pressure from constituents, who are urging their representatives to resign if a swift solution is not found.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Leaders Accuse Ruling Parties Of Tinkering With Voter Lists
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Leaders Accuse Ruling Parties Of Tinkering With Voter Lists

"We, as fervent supporters of the BJP and having received a mandate from the people, feel a responsibility to save Manipur while also protecting the BJP from downfall in the state," the letter stated. It emphasised that ousting the current chief minister is the only viable solution to the ongoing communal conflict.

The signatories argue that deploying security forces alone cannot resolve the crisis. They caution that prolonged conflict will cause irreparable harm to Manipur and damage India's reputation, advocating instead for dialogue to foster reconciliation.

Read Also
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back At Home Minister Amit Shah, Calling Upon Him To...
article-image

The letter concluded with an urgent call for immediate action to initiate peace talks with all stakeholders. It stressed the need to address obstacles to dialogue and create conditions conducive to discussions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Controversy Erupts Between Governor R N Ravi And CM MK Stalin Over Distorted State...

Tamil Nadu: Controversy Erupts Between Governor R N Ravi And CM MK Stalin Over Distorted State...

Assam EC Prepares For By-Elections In 5 Constituencies

Assam EC Prepares For By-Elections In 5 Constituencies

Manipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Write To PM Modi

Manipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Write To PM Modi

Kolkata Doctor Hunger Strike: Doctors Threaten Complete Cease Work From Tuesday If Demands Are Not...

Kolkata Doctor Hunger Strike: Doctors Threaten Complete Cease Work From Tuesday If Demands Are Not...

Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader

Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader