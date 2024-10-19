Manipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Write To PM Modi

Manipur CM N Biren Singh | File

Guwahati, October 18: Nineteen BJP MLAs in trouble torn Manipur submitted a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the removal of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

According to local media reports, the signatories include Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyavrat Singh and ministers Thongam Vishwajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

This move follows a key meeting in Delhi on Tuesday that brought together Meitei, Kuki, and Naga MLAs. According to sources, five ruling party MLAs hand-delivered the letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The MLAs expressed deep concern over the government's apparent failure to restore peace and normalcy in the conflict-ridden state. They warned of increasing pressure from constituents, who are urging their representatives to resign if a swift solution is not found.

"We, as fervent supporters of the BJP and having received a mandate from the people, feel a responsibility to save Manipur while also protecting the BJP from downfall in the state," the letter stated. It emphasised that ousting the current chief minister is the only viable solution to the ongoing communal conflict.

The signatories argue that deploying security forces alone cannot resolve the crisis. They caution that prolonged conflict will cause irreparable harm to Manipur and damage India's reputation, advocating instead for dialogue to foster reconciliation.

The letter concluded with an urgent call for immediate action to initiate peace talks with all stakeholders. It stressed the need to address obstacles to dialogue and create conditions conducive to discussions.