Mangaluru Cooker Bomb Blast Case: NIA Court Sentences Prime Accused To 10 Years Jail; Co-Accused To Face Trial

NIA court in Bengaluru sentences prime accused in Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case to 10 years | Representational Image

Bengaluru, April 27: The NIA court in Bengaluru has sentenced Mohammed Shaariq, the prime accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case, to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Second accused to face trial

However, since the second accused in the case, Syed Yasin, refused to plead guilty before the court, he will continue to face the prosecution.

Blast took place in 2022

Mohammed Shaariq (27), who was injured on November 19, 2022, when the pressure cooker IED planted to blast the Kadi Manjunatha temple in Mangaluru went off prematurely in the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in, was arrested.

After the NIA took over the case, he was accused of involvement in over 16 cases. In December 2025, Shaariq pleaded guilty and the court accepted his plea. The court has said that the term Shaariq already spent in jail would be considered as part of the punishment.

Earlier arrest in 2020

Shaariq was first arrested in Mangaluru for writing in favour of Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2020. Since he was a college student, he was released with a warning. A B.Com graduate, Shaariq went back to Thirthahalli to take care of his family business.

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NIA reveals ISIS links and trial blasts

However, his secret links with ISIS came to light only after the cooker bomb blast case. The NIA investigation revealed that Shaariq, his friend Syed Yasin and others had conducted multiple trial blasts in Thirthahalli forests on the banks of the Tunga river. In total, Shaariq was facing 16 charges.

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