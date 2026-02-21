 Karnataka News: NIA Arrests Absconding Terror Suspect Arshad Khan In Bengaluru After 2 Years On Run
National Investigation Agency has arrested terror suspect Arshad Khan in Bengaluru after he went absconding post bail in a serial blast conspiracy case. He was part of a gang plotting attacks across Karnataka and has now been produced before a magistrate.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Security officials escort terror suspect Arshad Khan after his arrest by the NIA in Bengaluru following a prolonged manhunt | File Photo

Bengaluru, Feb 21: The NIA has arrested Arshad Khan, a suspected terrorist operator, who went absconding after obtaining bail from the court.

Arrested in 2023, later absconded

Earlier in 2023, the CCB police had arrested Arshad Khan and had handed over the case to the NIA. After obtaining bail in the case, Arshad Khan went absconding.

Alleged serial blast plot

Arshad Khan was part of an eight-member gang who were plotting to conduct a number of serial blasts in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The CCB police, who were tracking some phone calls from inside prisons, realised that Nasir, who is accused in the Bengaluru serial blast, was making those phone calls.

Explosives and hand grenades recovered

When the police raided the house of Arshad Khan, the gang was in possession of a large number of ingredients to make explosives and was also in possession of two hand grenades. Realising that Nasir was building a new team while serving his jail term, the CCB handed over the case to the NIA.

Produced before magistrate

However, after obtaining bail in the case, Arshad Khan had been absconding for the last two years. On Saturday, he was arrested and produced before the magistrate.

