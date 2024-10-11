Mangaluru: Bus Driver Attempts To Stab Conductor Of Another Bus With Screwdriver In Front Of Shocked Passengers; Video Surfaces

@HateDetectors

In a disturbing incident that took place on a busy road in broad daylight in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, two private bus drivers and conductors engaged in a violent brawl while passengers were still inside the buses.

As per reports, the fight occurred between the drivers and conductors of two private buses operating on the Vittal-Mangaluru route. The dispute reportedly began over a trivial issue, which soon spiralled into a physical confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said that one bus driver, armed with a screwdriver, attempted to stab the conductor of the other bus in front of shocked passengers.

The scuffle was captured on the CCTV cameras inside the bus, showing the dangerous and unruly behaviour of the bus staff.

As per reports, the confrontation began with an argument between the two bus teams over an alleged spitting incident. Tempers flared, and the staff of one bus boarded the other, forcefully dragging the conductor outside. The situation escalated further when one of the drivers used a screwdriver as a weapon, causing panic among the passengers.

Meanwhile, it is being said that passengers have urged the police and transport body to take immediate steps to ensure passenger safety and hold those responsible for creating ruckus accountable.

This is not the first time complaints have surfaced about the aggressive conduct of private bus staff in Mangaluru. Passengers have often reported incidents of speeding, disregard for traffic rules, and intimidating behaviour by bus drivers and conductors.

Frustration with the authorities, particularly the Regional Transport Office (RTO), has also grown, as locals accuse officials of ignoring the ongoing misconduct of private bus staff.

Despite repeated concerns raised by the public, little action has been taken to address the aggressive driving and rowdy behaviour seen on Mangaluru's roads.