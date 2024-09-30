Video: 20 Injured As Bus Driver Loses Control, Rams Into Vehicle On Bangalore-Mysore Highway In Karnataka

@TheSouthfirst

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with a vehicle and overturned near Ummadahalli Gate on the Bangalore-Mysore highway, injuring over 20 people, including several college students.

The accident occurred on the service road leading to Mandya city, as the bus, travelling from Tumkur to Mysore, veered out of control and struck the vehicle.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the bus hit the vehicle.

#Karnataka: At least 20 passengers sustained minor injuries after the #KSRTC bus lost control and toppled on the service road near Sanjo Hospital at #Bengaluru-Mysuru Express highway at Mandya.

At least 30 passengers were said to be inside the KSRTC bus.



At least 30 passengers were said to be inside the KSRTC bus. Among them, 20… pic.twitter.com/Ab6KbsaQJd — South First (@TheSouthfirst) September 30, 2024

The incident took place close to Sanjo Hospital, where nearby residents and motorists assisted in rescuing the injured.

The victims were initially taken to Sanjo Hospital for first aid before being transferred to MIMS Hospital in Mandya for further medical treatment.

Among the injured, five to six people sustained severe injuries, raising concerns about their condition.

As per reports, the Mandya Rural Police deployed a crane to remove the overturned bus and restore normal traffic flow.

Authorities have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.