 Mangal Pandey: Remembering the day he was hanged
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMangal Pandey: Remembering the day he was hanged

Mangal Pandey: Remembering the day he was hanged

Pandey had joined the Bengal Army in 1849 and was a member of the 5th Company of the 34th BNI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Mangal Pandey | PC: Twitter- @ssmanas007

Mangal Pandey, a 29-year-old sepoy of the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) who hailed from Ballia district in modern-day Uttar Pradesh, was executed on April 8, 1857.

Pandey had joined the Bengal Army in 1849 and was a member of the 5th Company of the 34th BNI. He mutinied against his commanding officers of the East India Company on March 29, 1857, firing the first shot at a British officer and declaring rebellion.

Pandey and an associate were court-martialed and hanged

Pandey and an associate were court-martialed and subsequently hanged, leading to the disbandment of their regiment.

This event and the punishment of Pandey triggered resentment and anger among many of the sepoys of the Bengal Army, ultimately contributing to the Revolt of 1857 - the first major and widespread rebellion against the rule of the East India Company, although not the first revolt against the Company.

Read Also
Who was Laxman Nayak? Know about Odisha-based tribal activist on his death anniversary
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mangal Pandey: Remembering the day he was hanged

Mangal Pandey: Remembering the day he was hanged

West Bengal: HC orders CBI probe on convoy attack of Union Minister in Bengal

West Bengal: HC orders CBI probe on convoy attack of Union Minister in Bengal

New Delhi: SC to hear PIL seeking to ban convicts from forming, running political parties

New Delhi: SC to hear PIL seeking to ban convicts from forming, running political parties

'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface...

'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface...

Amaravati capital case: SC posts for hearing on July 11 plea of AP govt against Andhra HC order

Amaravati capital case: SC posts for hearing on July 11 plea of AP govt against Andhra HC order