Mangal Pandey: Remembering the day he was hanged

Mangal Pandey | PC: Twitter- @ssmanas007

Mangal Pandey, a 29-year-old sepoy of the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) who hailed from Ballia district in modern-day Uttar Pradesh, was executed on April 8, 1857.

Pandey had joined the Bengal Army in 1849 and was a member of the 5th Company of the 34th BNI. He mutinied against his commanding officers of the East India Company on March 29, 1857, firing the first shot at a British officer and declaring rebellion.

Pandey and an associate were court-martialed and subsequently hanged, leading to the disbandment of their regiment.

This event and the punishment of Pandey triggered resentment and anger among many of the sepoys of the Bengal Army, ultimately contributing to the Revolt of 1857 - the first major and widespread rebellion against the rule of the East India Company, although not the first revolt against the Company.