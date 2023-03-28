Who was Laxman Nayak? Know about Odisha-based tribal activist on his death anniversary

Laxman Nayak, a civil rights activist for tribal communities in South Odisha, India, was born on November 22, 1899.

He hailed from the Bhuyan tribe and was born in Tentuliguma village in the Koraput district. His father, Padlam Nayak, was a tribal chief and 'Mustadaar' under 'Jeypore Samasthanam' in the then Madras Presidency.

Nayak successfully organized rebels against British's exploitation

During the British rule, the local administration treated the tribals poorly, subjecting them to torture by revenue officials, forest guides, and police constables. Nayak successfully organized rebels against the exploitation by the officials of Jeypore Samasthanam, which brought him recognition as a potential tribal leader. The Indian National Congress admitted Nayak into its fold.

Through his training, Nayak imbibed a spirit of nationalism and adopted the principles of truth, nonviolence, and peaceful non-cooperation with the British government, which were propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. Nayak carried a charkha, spreading the message of adult education and abstinence from alcohol to every tribal household in his area and brought about a positive change in the rural scenario. He became the leader of the Congress campaign in the Koraput Sub-division during the first-ever election in 1936.

Nayak hanged till death on March 29, 1943, in Berhampur Jail

In response to Mahatma Gandhi's call, Nayak led a peaceful procession on August 21, 1942, and demonstrated in front of Mathili Police Station.

However, the police indiscriminately fired at the demonstrators, resulting in the deaths of forty people and injuries to over two hundred others. The administration falsely implicated Nayak in a case of murder, and he was sentenced to death on November 13, 1942. Nayak was hanged on March 29, 1943, in Berhampur Jail.

