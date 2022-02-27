Man wanted in cheating case held at Delhi airport while trying to flee to Dubai

A 46-year-old man wanted in a cheating case registered in Mumbai against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, was detained at the Delhi international airport recently while he was trying to flee to Dubai, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Umar Abdul Aziz Bhawani alias Sohail Bhawani, was later arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Bhawani was booked for allegedly cheating the complainant and his two sisters of Rs 35 lakh by assuring them good returns on their investment in his "customs business", a JJ Marg police station official said.

The investigation revealed that Bhawani has duped many people using a similar modus operandi, he added.

The official said while Bhawani's accomplice Shahrukh managed to clear immigration at the Delhi airport, Bhawani was taken into custody.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 06:11 PM IST