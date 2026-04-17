 Man Vandalises Restaurant, Attacks Staff Over Insufficient Chicken In Fried Rice In Kerala
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HomeIndiaMan Vandalises Restaurant, Attacks Staff Over Insufficient Chicken In Fried Rice In Kerala

Man Vandalises Restaurant, Attacks Staff Over Insufficient Chicken In Fried Rice In Kerala

Police in Kerala's Alappuzha registered a case after a man allegedly vandalised Chicken Chicago restaurant in Haripad over insufficient chicken in fried rice, officials said. The accused arrived in a pickup van, assaulted staff, abused a woman employee and damaged a computer. FIR states the restaurant suffered ₹35,000 loss and police are trying to identify the accused.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
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Man Vandalises Restaurant, Attacks Staff Over Insufficient Chicken In Fried Rice In Kerala | AI - Representational Image

Alappuzha: Police registered a case after a man vandalised a restaurant and attacked employees, alleging that there was insufficient chicken in the fried rice he ordered in Haripad here, officials said on Friday.

Haripad police registered the case following the incident at the Chicken Chicago restaurant in Haripad on Thursday afternoon.

Police officials said the incident occurred around 2.30 pm, when the accused arrived at the restaurant in a pickup van and ordered chicken fried rice. However, he started a fight with a staff alleging that there was insufficient chicken in the fried rice.

As per the FIR, soon the restaurant manager intervened and promised to provide more chicken pieces. But the accused turned violent and threw the plate containing food off the table, the FIR said.

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Later, he approached the cash counter, where he verbally abused a woman staffer, held her collar, damaged the computer there and dragged her out of the restaurant, the FIR said.

According to police, the restaurant authorities claim that the incident caused a loss of Rs 35,000.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman staff, and attempts are on to identify the accused.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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